Affirm Holdings (AFRM) Recently Broke Out Above the 20-Day Moving Average
Affirm Holdings (AFRM - Free Report) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, AFRM broke through the 20-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend.
The 20-day simple moving average is a well-liked trading tool because it provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. Additionally, short-term traders find this SMA very beneficial, as it smooths out short-term price trends and shows more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.
The 20-day moving average can show signals that are similar to other SMAs as well. If a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.
AFRM has rallied 15.9% over the past four weeks, and the company is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at the moment. This combination suggests AFRM could be on the verge of another move higher.
Once investors consider AFRM's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No earnings estimate has been lowered in the past two months, compared to 3 raised estimates, for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.
Given this move in earnings estimate revisions and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on AFRM for more gains in the near future.