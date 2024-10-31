Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Insmed (INSM) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

Insmed (INSM - Free Report) reported $93.43 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 18.2%. EPS of -$1.27 for the same period compares to -$1.10 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $93.31 million, representing a surprise of +0.12%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -6.72%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$1.19.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Insmed performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Japan: $20.98 million versus $24.10 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +30.9% change.
  • Revenue- Europe and rest of world: $5.57 million compared to the $5.45 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +45.3% year over year.
  • Revenue- U.S. $66.87 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $64.70 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Insmed here>>>

Shares of Insmed have returned -3.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Insmed, Inc. (INSM) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise