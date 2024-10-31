Back to top

Compared to Estimates, InterDigital (IDCC) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

InterDigital (IDCC - Free Report) reported $128.68 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 8.2%. EPS of $1.63 for the same period compares to $2.13 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $96.51 million, representing a surprise of +33.33%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +114.47%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.76.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how InterDigital performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue by type- Recurring revenues: $98.60 million versus $84.65 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.6% change.
  • Revenue by program- Smartphone: $87.40 million compared to the $62.79 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16.2% year over year.
  • Revenue by program- CE, IoT/Auto: $40.60 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $18.11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.8%.
  • Revenue by type- Catch-up revenues: $30 million versus $23.47 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -15.8% change.
Shares of InterDigital have returned +2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

