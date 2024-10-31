Back to top

Itron (ITRI) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Itron (ITRI - Free Report) reported $615.46 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.8%. EPS of $1.84 for the same period compares to $0.98 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.23% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $596.21 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.13, the EPS surprise was +62.83%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Itron performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Networked Solutions: $416.71 million versus $412.63 million estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Outcomes: $76.01 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $72.64 million.
  • Revenue- Device Solutions: $122.74 million compared to the $110.96 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Revenue- Total Product Revenue: $538.25 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $516.02 million.
  • Revenue- Total Service Revenue: $77.21 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $79.43 million.
  • Product Revenue- Networked Solutions: $390.20 million compared to the $382.68 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Product Revenue- Device Solutions: $122.12 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $110.15 million.
  • Product Revenue- Outcomes: $25.93 million compared to the $23.19 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Service Revenue- Networked Solutions: $26.51 million compared to the $29.09 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Service Revenue- Outcomes: $50.08 million compared to the $50.35 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Service Revenue- Device Solutions: $0.62 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.07 million.
  • Gross Profit- Device Solutions: $33.34 million compared to the $28.16 million average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of Itron have returned -1.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

