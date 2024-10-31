Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Lazard (LAZ) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2024, Lazard (LAZ - Free Report) reported revenue of $645.91 million, up 21.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.38, compared to $0.10 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $652.72 million, representing a surprise of -1.04%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -7.32%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.41.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Lazard performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Assets under management - Total Fixed Income: $47.93 billion compared to the $47.43 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Assets under management - Net Flows: $-12.38 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $-8.42 billion.
  • Adjusted net revenue- Asset Management: $271.51 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $269.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.6%.
  • Adjusted net revenue- Financial Advisory: $368.81 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $371.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +41.1%.
  • Adjusted net revenue- Corporate: $5.60 million compared to the $12.20 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -30.2% year over year.
Shares of Lazard have returned +4.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

