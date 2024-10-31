We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Wendy's (WEN) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
For the quarter ended September 2024, Wendy's (WEN - Free Report) reported revenue of $566.74 million, up 2.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.25, compared to $0.27 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.41% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $558.87 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.25, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Wendy's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Wendy's here>>>
- Same-Restaurant - U.S. 0.2% versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 1.1%.
- Number of restaurants - Total: 7,292 compared to the 7,312 average estimate based on nine analysts.
- Same-Restaurant - International: 0.7% compared to the 2.2% average estimate based on seven analysts.
- Number of restaurants - Franchised - Total: 6,881 versus 6,898 estimated by seven analysts on average.
- Revenues- Advertising funds: $123.15 million versus $112.01 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.1% change.
- Revenues- Sales at Company-operated restaurants: $230.40 million compared to the $234.54 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.8% year over year.
- Revenues- Franchise rental income: $59.31 million versus $58.30 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3% change.
- Revenues- Franchise royalty revenue and fees: $153.87 million versus $154.40 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.3% change.
- Revenues- Franchise royalty: $132.60 million compared to the $134.82 million average estimate based on five analysts.
- Revenues- Franchise fees: $21.27 million versus $19.72 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.4% change.
- Revenues- Global Real Estate & Development: $60.42 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $58.74 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.9%.
- Revenues- Wendy?s U.S: $468.73 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $462.30 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.5%.
Shares of Wendy's have returned +16.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.