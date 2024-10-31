Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Wendy's (WEN) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, Wendy's (WEN - Free Report) reported revenue of $566.74 million, up 2.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.25, compared to $0.27 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.41% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $558.87 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.25, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Wendy's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Same-Restaurant - U.S. 0.2% versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 1.1%.
  • Number of restaurants - Total: 7,292 compared to the 7,312 average estimate based on nine analysts.
  • Same-Restaurant - International: 0.7% compared to the 2.2% average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Number of restaurants - Franchised - Total: 6,881 versus 6,898 estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Advertising funds: $123.15 million versus $112.01 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.1% change.
  • Revenues- Sales at Company-operated restaurants: $230.40 million compared to the $234.54 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.8% year over year.
  • Revenues- Franchise rental income: $59.31 million versus $58.30 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3% change.
  • Revenues- Franchise royalty revenue and fees: $153.87 million versus $154.40 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.3% change.
  • Revenues- Franchise royalty: $132.60 million compared to the $134.82 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Revenues- Franchise fees: $21.27 million versus $19.72 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.4% change.
  • Revenues- Global Real Estate & Development: $60.42 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $58.74 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.9%.
  • Revenues- Wendy?s U.S: $468.73 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $462.30 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.5%.
Shares of Wendy's have returned +16.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

