Travere (TVTX) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Travere Therapeutics (TVTX - Free Report) reported $62.9 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 69.5%. EPS of -$0.70 for the same period compares to -$1.17 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.10% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $60.42 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.70, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Travere performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Tiopronin products / Thiola: $25.38 million compared to the $23.91 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2% year over year.
  • Total net product sales: $61 million versus $55.58 million estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Revenue- FILSPARI: $35.62 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $31.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +342.8%.
  • Revenue- License and collaboration revenue: $1.90 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $5.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -40%.
Shares of Travere have returned +28% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

