Image: Bigstock

Upbound Group (UPBD) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Upbound Group (UPBD - Free Report) reported $1.07 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.2%. EPS of $0.95 for the same period compares to $0.79 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.10% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.05 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.89, the EPS surprise was +6.74%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Upbound Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Franchise- Royalty income and fees: $5.86 million versus $5.84 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.9% change.
  • Revenues- Franchise- Merchandise sales: $18.20 million compared to the $20.76 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -24.5% year over year.
  • Revenues- Store revenues- Total: $1.07 billion compared to the $994.70 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.6% year over year.
  • Revenues- Store revenues- Installment sales: $14.42 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $13.63 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.2%.
  • Revenues- Store revenues- Merchandise sales: $150.75 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $140.58 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.2%.
  • Revenues- Store revenues- Rentals and fees: $877.83 million compared to the $821.58 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.8% year over year.
  • Revenues- Store revenues- Other: $1.80 million versus $1.63 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +26.1% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Upbound Group here>>>

Shares of Upbound Group have returned -4.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise