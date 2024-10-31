Alnylam (ALNY) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (
ALNY Quick Quote ALNY - Free Report) reported $500.92 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 33.3%. EPS of -$0.50 for the same period compares to $1.15 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $529.34 million, representing a surprise of -5.37%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.50.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Alnylam performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Net Product Revenue- Oxlumo- United States: $14.93 million compared to the $15.73 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +53.7% year over year. Net Product Revenue- Amvuttra- United States: $168.66 million versus $153.83 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +48.6% change. Net Product Revenue- Givlaari- United States: $40.37 million compared to the $42.96 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.1% year over year. Net Product Revenue- Onpattro- United States: $16.21 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $18.23 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -25.9%. Revenues- Product revenues, net: $420.15 million versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $414.11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +34.2%. Revenues- Royalty revenue: $23.39 million versus $22.32 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +136.1% change. Revenues- Net revenues from research collaborators: $57.39 million compared to the $96.03 million average estimate based on nine analysts. Net Product Revenues- Oxlumo: $40.22 million versus $42.33 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +40% change. Net Product Revenues- Givlaari: $71.04 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $65.53 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +31.2%. Net Product Revenues- Amvuttra: $258.59 million compared to the $240.23 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +73.9% year over year. Net Product Revenues- Onpattro: $50.29 million versus $65.28 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -38.4% change. Net revenues from research collaborators- Other: $0.21 million compared to the $10.37 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Alnylam have returned +3.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
