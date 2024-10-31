Southern Co. (SO) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2024, Southern Co. (
SO Quick Quote SO - Free Report) reported revenue of $7.27 billion, up 4.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.43, compared to $1.42 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.13% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.12 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.33, the EPS surprise was +7.52%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Southern Co. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Operating Revenues- Southern Power: $600 million versus $661.14 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.1% change. Operating Revenues- Southern Company Natural Gas: $682 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $695.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1%. Operating Revenues- Georgia Power - Retail Revenues: $3.19 billion compared to the $2.85 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.3% year over year. Operating Revenues- Georgia Power - Wholesale Revenues: $78 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $80.20 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13%. Operating Revenues- Georgia Power - Other Revenues: $209 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $189.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.5%. Operating Revenues- Mississippi Power - Other Revenues: $13 million versus $10.92 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +30% change. Operating Revenues- Southern Company Gas - Gas Distribution Operations: $616 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $662.92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.2%. Operating Revenues- Other: $283 million versus $254.22 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +27.5% change. Operating Revenues- Alabama Power: $2.14 billion compared to the $2.09 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.6% year over year. Operating Revenues- Georgia Power: $3.47 billion versus $3.12 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.3% change. Operating Revenues- Mississippi Power: $412 million compared to the $448.88 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.5% year over year. Operating Revenues- Alabama Power - Other Revenues: $111 million compared to the $110.96 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.8% year over year. View all Key Company Metrics for Southern Co. here>>>
Shares of Southern Co. have returned -2.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Southern Co. (SO) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended September 2024, Southern Co. (SO - Free Report) reported revenue of $7.27 billion, up 4.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.43, compared to $1.42 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.13% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.12 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.33, the EPS surprise was +7.52%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Southern Co. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Southern Co. here>>>
- Operating Revenues- Southern Power: $600 million versus $661.14 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.1% change.
- Operating Revenues- Southern Company Natural Gas: $682 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $695.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1%.
- Operating Revenues- Georgia Power - Retail Revenues: $3.19 billion compared to the $2.85 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.3% year over year.
- Operating Revenues- Georgia Power - Wholesale Revenues: $78 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $80.20 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13%.
- Operating Revenues- Georgia Power - Other Revenues: $209 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $189.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.5%.
- Operating Revenues- Mississippi Power - Other Revenues: $13 million versus $10.92 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +30% change.
- Operating Revenues- Southern Company Gas - Gas Distribution Operations: $616 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $662.92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.2%.
- Operating Revenues- Other: $283 million versus $254.22 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +27.5% change.
- Operating Revenues- Alabama Power: $2.14 billion compared to the $2.09 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.6% year over year.
- Operating Revenues- Georgia Power: $3.47 billion versus $3.12 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.3% change.
- Operating Revenues- Mississippi Power: $412 million compared to the $448.88 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.5% year over year.
- Operating Revenues- Alabama Power - Other Revenues: $111 million compared to the $110.96 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.8% year over year.
Shares of Southern Co. have returned -2.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.