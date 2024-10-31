Entergy Corporation ( ETR Quick Quote ETR - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2024 earnings of $2.99 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.91 per share by 2.8%. However, earnings declined 4.8% from the year-ago figure of $3.14 per share. The year-over-year deterioration can be attributed to lower revenues and interest expenses incurred in the third quarter compared with the year-ago quarter. Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar. ETR’s Q3 Revenues
Entergy's Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Decline Y/Y
Entergy Corporation (ETR - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2024 earnings of $2.99 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.91 per share by 2.8%. However, earnings declined 4.8% from the year-ago figure of $3.14 per share.
The year-over-year deterioration can be attributed to lower revenues and interest expenses incurred in the third quarter compared with the year-ago quarter.
Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.
ETR’s Q3 Revenues
Entergy reported revenues of $3.39 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.46 billion by 2%. The top line also decreased 5.7% from $3.60 billion reported in the year-ago quarter, primarily due to lower revenues from its electric utility segment.
Entergy’s Segmental Results
Utility: The segment’s earnings were $3.65 per share, up from $3.54 reported in the third quarter of 2023.
Parent & Other: The segment posted a loss of 66 cents per share, compared with the year-ago quarter’s loss of 40 cents.
Highlights of Entergy’s Release
Operating expenses totaled $2.26 billion, down 7.7% from $2.45 billion recorded in the prior-year quarter.
The operating income amounted to $1.13 billion, down 1.5% from $1.14 billion registered in the year-ago period.
Total interest expenses were $295.1 million, up 15.5% from $255.4 million reported in the comparable period of 2023.
As of Sept. 30, 2024, the total retail customers served by the company increased 0.7% to 3.04 million.
Entergy’s Financial Highlights
As of Sept. 30, 2024, Entergy had cash and cash equivalents of $1.41 billion compared with $0.13 billion as of Dec. 31, 2023.
Long-term debt totaled $26.56 billion as of the same compared with $23.01 billion as of Dec. 31, 2023.
As of Sept. 30, ETR generated cash from operating activities of $1.56 billion compared with $1.41 billion in the year-ago period.
Entergy’s Guidance
Entergy updated its financial guidance for 2024. The company now expects to generate adjusted earnings in the range of $7.15-$7.35 per share, which is narrower from the prior guidance of $7.05-$7.35. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ETR’s earnings is currently pegged at $7.21 per share, which is below the midpoint of its new guided range.
ETR’s Zacks Rank
Entergy currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Recent Utility Releases
Edison International (EIX - Free Report) reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.51 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.39 by 8.6%. The bottom line also increased 9.4% from $1.38 in the year-ago quarter.
EIX's operating revenues totaled $5.20 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.76 billion by 9.4%. The top line also increased 10.6% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $4.70 billion.
FirstEnergy (FE - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2024 operating earnings of 85 cents per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 95 cents by 6.6%. The bottom line decreased 3.4% from the year-ago figure of 88 cents.
FE’s operating revenues totaled $3.73 billion, which missed the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion by 6.4%. The top line, however, increased 6.9% from $3.48 billion reported in the year-ago quarter.
CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP - Free Report) reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of 31 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 36 cents by 13.9%. The bottom line also deteriorated 22.5% from the year-ago figure.
CNP’s revenues totaled $1.86 billion, which missed the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion by 1.2%. The top line was also 0.2% lower than the year-ago figure.