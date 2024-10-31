We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
California Water Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
California Water Service Group (CWT - Free Report) recorded third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $1.03 per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09 per share by 5.5%. However, the bottom line increased from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 60 cents.
CWT’s Total Revenues
Operating revenues totaled $299.6 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $269 million by 11.6%. The top line also increased 17.5% from $255 million recorded in the prior-year quarter. The quarterly results continued to benefit from the effects of the 2021 California General Rate Case decision received on March 7, 2024.
CWT’s Operational Update
Total operating expenses were $232.8 million, up 10.1% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $211.5 million. Water production costs increased by $2.7 million due to a rise in wholesale rates and water usage.
CWT reported maintenance expenses of $9.3 million, up 3.7% year over year.
Net operating income was $66.7 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of $43.5 million.
Net interest expenses were $13.6 million, up 6.3% from the prior-year quarter’s figure of $12.8 million. The year-over-year rise was due to an increase in short-term borrowing rates and higher credit balances.
CWT’s Financial Update
As of Sept. 30, 2024, CWT had cash and cash equivalents of $59.6 million compared with $39.6 million as of Dec. 31, 2023.
As of Sept. 30, 2024, its net long-term debt totaled $1.052 billion compared with $1.053 billion as of Dec. 31, 2023.
CWT’s Zacks Rank
California Water currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
