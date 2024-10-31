Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Public Storage Q3 FFO Misses Estimates, Occupancy Falls

Read MoreHide Full Article

Public Storage (PSA - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2024 core funds from operations (FFO) per share of $4.20, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.25. Also, the figure declined 3% year over year.

Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Shares of Public Storage were down marginally (by 0.69%) in the after-hours trading on Wednesday following the release of its third-quarter results. 

Public Storage experienced lower realized annual rent per occupied square foot and a decline in occupancy, as well as a rise in other direct property costs, repairs and maintenance expenses, marketing expenses and interest expenses, in the quarter.

Quarterly revenues of $1.19 billion increased 3.8% year over year. Revenues also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.18 billion.

Behind PSA’s Headlines

Public Storage’s same-store revenues decreased 1.3% year over year to $926.3 million in the third quarter due to lower realized annual rent per occupied square foot and a decline in occupancy. This storage REIT witnessed a 0.8% drop in realized annual rental income per occupied square foot to $22.71. The weighted average square foot occupancy of 92.7% was down 0.5% year over year. Our estimate was 92.8%.

The cost of operations for same-store facilities increased 2.6% year over year due to a rise in other direct property costs, repairs and maintenance expenses and marketing expenses, partially offset by decreased on-site property manager payroll.

PSA’s same-store net operating income (NOI) decreased 2.5% to $699.6 million. However, this REIT’s NOI growth from non-same-store facilities was $29.8 million due to the impact of facilities acquired in 2023.

The company achieved a 78.4% same-store direct NOI margin in the quarter, down from 79.4% in the prior-year quarter.

Interest expenses increased to $74.3 million in the third quarter, up 27.3% from the year-ago period. Our estimate was $70.3 million.

PSA’s Balance Sheet Position

Public Storage exited the third quarter of 2024 with $599 million of cash and equivalents, up from $370 million as of Dec. 31, 2023.

PSA’s Portfolio Activity

In the third quarter, Public Storage acquired three self-storage facilities with 0.2 million net rentable square feet for $24.3 million. Following Sept. 30, 2024, PSA acquired or was under contract to acquire 14 self-storage facilities with 1.2 million net rentable square feet for $181.2 million.

During the quarter, Public Storage opened one newly developed facility and completed various expansion projects, which together added 0.5 million net rentable square feet, costing $142.6 million. 

As of Sept. 30, 2024, PSA had several facilities in development and expansion, which are expected to add 4 million net rentable square feet at an estimated cost of $712.4 million. It expects to incur the remaining $401.9 million of development costs related to these projects over the next 18 to 24 months.

PSA’s 2024 Guidance

Public Storage projects 2024 core FFO per share in the range of $16.50-$16.85, unchanged from the range guided earlier. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $16.73 also lies within this range.

PSA’s full-year assumption is based on the projection of a decline of 1.3%-0.5% in same-store revenues, 2%-3.5% growth in same-store expenses and a decrease of 2.7%-1.3% in same-store NOI.

Further, the company expects $350 million in acquisitions and $450 million in development openings.

Public Storage currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Public Storage Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Public Storage Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Public Storage price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Public Storage Quote

Performance of Another Self-Storage REIT

Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR - Free Report) reported a third-quarter 2024 core FFO per share of $2.07, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.03. The figure increased by 2.5% year over year. Quarterly revenues of $824.8 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $821.4 million. The figure rose by 10.3% year over year.

The results reflected a rise in occupancy and better-than-anticipated revenues. However, lower same-store NOI and increased interest expenses during the quarter were a spoilsport.

An Upcoming Earnings Release

We now look forward to the earnings release of another REIT — Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG - Free Report) — which is slated to report on Nov. 1.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Simon Property Group’s third-quarter 2024 FFO per share stands at $3.00, indicating a 6.3% decrease year over year. SPG currently has a Zacks Rank #3.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represent funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Public Storage (PSA) - free report >>

Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) - free report >>

Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) - free report >>

Published in

earnings finance reit