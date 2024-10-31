We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Southern Company Q3 Earnings Beat on Higher Electricity Sales
Power supplier The Southern Company (SO - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2024 earnings per share (excluding certain one-time items) of $1.43, well ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.33 and a penny higher than the year-ago adjusted profit. The outperformance reflects a gain in overall electricity sales to go with the positive effects of rates, usage and pricing changes.
The utility reported revenues of $7.3 billion. The top line came in 4.2% higher than third-quarter 2023 sales and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.1 billion.
The firm guided earnings per share of $4.05 for this year. Further, Southern Company management stuck to its long-term EPS growth rate projection of 5-7% based on the 2024 adjusted EPS projection.
Overall Sales Breakup
Southern Company’s wholesale power sales jumped 8.2%, though there was a drop in retail electricity demand.
Overall, there was an improvement in electricity sales and usage. In fact, total electricity sales during the third quarter rose 1.1% from the same period last year.
Southern Company’s total retail sales moved down 1.1%, with residential and commercial sales decreasing 3% and 0.4%, respectively. Meanwhile, industrial sales improved 0.4% from the year-ago period.
Expenses Summary
The power supplier’s operations and maintenance (O&M) cost rose 16.7% year over year to $1.7 billion. Moreover, the utility’s total operating expense for the period — at $4.9 billion — edged up 0.7% from the prior-year level and came above our estimate of $4.8 billion.
SO’s Zacks Rank & Stock Picks
Southern Company carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
