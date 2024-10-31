Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Southern Company Q3 Earnings Beat on Higher Electricity Sales

Power supplier The Southern Company (SO - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2024 earnings per share (excluding certain one-time items) of $1.43, well ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.33 and a penny higher than the year-ago adjusted profit. The outperformance reflects a gain in overall electricity sales to go with the positive effects of rates, usage and pricing changes.

The utility reported revenues of $7.3 billion. The top line came in 4.2% higher than third-quarter 2023 sales and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.1 billion.

The firm guided earnings per share of $4.05 for this year. Further, Southern Company management stuck to its long-term EPS growth rate projection of 5-7% based on the 2024 adjusted EPS projection.

Overall Sales Breakup

Southern Company’s wholesale power sales jumped 8.2%, though there was a drop in retail electricity demand.

Overall, there was an improvement in electricity sales and usage. In fact, total electricity sales during the third quarter rose 1.1% from the same period last year.

Southern Company’s total retail sales moved down 1.1%, with residential and commercial sales decreasing 3% and 0.4%, respectively. Meanwhile, industrial sales improved 0.4% from the year-ago period.

Expenses Summary

The power supplier’s operations and maintenance (O&M) cost rose 16.7% year over year to $1.7 billion. Moreover, the utility’s total operating expense for the period — at $4.9 billion — edged up 0.7% from the prior-year level and came above our estimate of $4.8 billion.

