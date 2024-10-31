Back to top

CMS Energy (CMS) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

CMS Energy (CMS - Free Report) reported $1.74 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.2%. EPS of $0.84 for the same period compares to $0.61 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.83 billion, representing a surprise of -4.86%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.69%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.78.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how CMS Energy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Operating revenue- NorthStar Clean Energy: $82 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $107.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.1%.
  • Operating revenue- Consumers Energy (Electric+Gas): $1.66 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.73 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.7%.
  • Net income (loss)- NorthStar Clean Energy: -$11 million versus $18.63 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of CMS Energy have returned -1.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

