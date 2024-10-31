Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Ardelyx (ARDX) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Ardelyx (ARDX - Free Report) reported $98.24 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 74.2%. EPS of $0.00 for the same period compares to $0.03 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $86.26 million, representing a surprise of +13.89%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +100.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.05.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Ardelyx performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Product sales- IBSRELA: $40.64 million compared to the $39.46 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Revenues- Product sales, net: $92.09 million versus $85.55 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +313.2% change.
  • Product sales- XPHOZAH: $51.45 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $46.26 million.
  • Revenues- Product supply: $5.32 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.51 million.
  • Revenues- Licensing: $0.02 million versus $0.02 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Ardelyx have returned -15% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

