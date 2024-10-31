Back to top

Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO - Free Report) reported $290.08 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 34.3%. EPS of $1.27 for the same period compares to $0.75 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $248.01 million, representing a surprise of +16.97%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +28.28%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.99.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Halozyme Therapeutics performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Product sales, net: $86.66 million compared to the $76.85 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.1% year over year.
  • Revenues- Royalties: $155.06 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $141.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +35.5%.
  • Revenues- Revenues under collaboration agreements: $48.36 million versus $29.86 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +221.8% change.
Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics have returned -13% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

