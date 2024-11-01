Back to top

VICI Properties (VICI) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI - Free Report) reported $964.67 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.7%. EPS of $0.57 for the same period compares to $0.55 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $958.94 million, representing a surprise of +0.60%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.79%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.56.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how VICI Properties performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Golf revenues: $7.55 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $8.23 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.7%.
  • Revenues- Other income: $19.32 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $18.98 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.3%.
  • Revenues- Income from lease financing receivables and loans: $419.12 million versus $416.57 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.7% change.
  • Revenues- Income from sales-type leases: $518.69 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $515.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.7%.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.70 compared to the $0.67 average estimate based on five analysts.
Shares of VICI Properties have returned -1.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

