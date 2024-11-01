Back to top

Sabra (SBRA) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Sabra Healthcare (SBRA - Free Report) reported $178 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.1%. EPS of $0.37 for the same period compares to -$0.07 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $177.19 million, representing a surprise of +0.46%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.78%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.36.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Sabra performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Interest and other income: $9.70 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $9.19 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.3%.
  • Revenues- Resident fees and services: $73.75 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $70.26 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +23.4%.
  • Revenues- Rental and related revenues: $94.56 million versus $97.06 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.6% change.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.13 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $0.16.
Shares of Sabra have returned +6.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

