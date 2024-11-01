Back to top

Atlassian (TEAM) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2024, Atlassian (TEAM - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.19 billion, up 21.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.77, compared to $0.65 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.15 billion, representing a surprise of +3.08%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +22.22%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.63.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Atlassian performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Customers: 300,000 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 297,896.
  • Revenues- Subscription: $1.13 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $1.10 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +32.9%.
  • Revenues- Other: $55.83 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $52.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.3%.
  • Revenues- Cloud: $792.31 million compared to the $766.04 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +31% year over year.
  • Revenues- Data Center: $335.59 million compared to the $327.94 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +38.1% year over year.
  • Revenues- Marketplace and other: $59.88 million versus $58.07 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.4% change.
Shares of Atlassian have returned +18.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

