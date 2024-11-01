Juniper (JNPR) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2024, Juniper Networks (
JNPR Quick Quote JNPR - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.33 billion, down 4.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.48, compared to $0.60 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.27 billion, representing a surprise of +5.01%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.09%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.44.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Juniper performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Net revenues- Hardware Maintenance and Professional Services: $403.90 million compared to the $412.56 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.3% year over year. Net revenues- Campus and Branch: $319.30 million versus $322.25 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -16.5% change. Net revenues- Data Center: $244.60 million compared to the $171.99 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +43.9% year over year. Net revenues- Wide Area Networking: $363.20 million versus $400.09 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -16.7% change. Revenue- Service: $514.30 million compared to the $488.90 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.9% year over year. Revenue- Product: $816.70 million compared to the $827.18 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.1% year over year. Revenue- Service Provider: $389 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $383.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.1%. Revenue- Enterprise: $592.40 million compared to the $631.19 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16.5% year over year. Revenue- Cloud: $349.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $265.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +29.7%. Non-GAAP Gross margin- Service: $372.40 million versus $346.54 million estimated by four analysts on average. Non-GAAP Gross margin- Product: $418.70 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $437.02 million. View all Key Company Metrics for Juniper here>>>
Shares of Juniper have returned +0.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Juniper (JNPR) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended September 2024, Juniper Networks (JNPR - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.33 billion, down 4.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.48, compared to $0.60 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.27 billion, representing a surprise of +5.01%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.09%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.44.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Juniper performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Juniper here>>>
- Net revenues- Hardware Maintenance and Professional Services: $403.90 million compared to the $412.56 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.3% year over year.
- Net revenues- Campus and Branch: $319.30 million versus $322.25 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -16.5% change.
- Net revenues- Data Center: $244.60 million compared to the $171.99 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +43.9% year over year.
- Net revenues- Wide Area Networking: $363.20 million versus $400.09 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -16.7% change.
- Revenue- Service: $514.30 million compared to the $488.90 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.9% year over year.
- Revenue- Product: $816.70 million compared to the $827.18 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.1% year over year.
- Revenue- Service Provider: $389 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $383.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.1%.
- Revenue- Enterprise: $592.40 million compared to the $631.19 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16.5% year over year.
- Revenue- Cloud: $349.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $265.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +29.7%.
- Non-GAAP Gross margin- Service: $372.40 million versus $346.54 million estimated by four analysts on average.
- Non-GAAP Gross margin- Product: $418.70 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $437.02 million.
Shares of Juniper have returned +0.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.