Ingersoll (IR) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Ingersoll Rand (IR - Free Report) reported $1.86 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 7%. EPS of $0.84 for the same period compares to $0.77 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.84% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.88 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.82, the EPS surprise was +2.44%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Ingersoll performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Precision and Science Technologies: $393.80 million compared to the $393.66 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +26.8% year over year.
  • Revenue- Industrial Technologies and Services: $1.47 billion versus $1.49 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.7% change.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Precision & Science Technologies: $118.10 million versus $117.88 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Industrial Technologies & Services: $449.90 million compared to the $445.73 million average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of Ingersoll have returned -2.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

