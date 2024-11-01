We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Eastman Chemical (EMN) Q3 Earnings
Eastman Chemical (EMN - Free Report) reported $2.46 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.7%. EPS of $2.26 for the same period compares to $1.47 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.92% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.39 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.13, the EPS surprise was +6.10%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Eastman Chemical performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Net Sales- Chemical Intermediates: $593 million compared to the $530.35 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.5% year over year.
- Net Sales- Fibers: $336 million versus $337.58 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4% change.
- Net Sales- Advanced Materials: $787 million versus $823.85 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.5% change.
- Net Sales- Additives & Functional Products: $744 million compared to the $702.34 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11% year over year.
- Net Sales- Other: $4 million compared to the $3 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +300% year over year.
- Adjusted EBIT- Additives & Functional Products: $130 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $119.16 million.
- Adjusted EBIT- Advanced Materials: $122 million compared to the $130.75 million average estimate based on five analysts.
- Adjusted EBIT- Chemical Intermediates: $43 million versus $30.71 million estimated by five analysts on average.
- Adjusted EBIT- Other: -$41 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of -$41.67 million.
- Adjusted EBIT- Fibers: $112 million compared to the $111.17 million average estimate based on five analysts.
Shares of Eastman Chemical have returned -4.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.