Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Eastman Chemical (EMN) Q3 Earnings

Eastman Chemical (EMN - Free Report) reported $2.46 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.7%. EPS of $2.26 for the same period compares to $1.47 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.92% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.39 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.13, the EPS surprise was +6.10%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Eastman Chemical performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Chemical Intermediates: $593 million compared to the $530.35 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.5% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Fibers: $336 million versus $337.58 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4% change.
  • Net Sales- Advanced Materials: $787 million versus $823.85 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.5% change.
  • Net Sales- Additives & Functional Products: $744 million compared to the $702.34 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Other: $4 million compared to the $3 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +300% year over year.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Additives & Functional Products: $130 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $119.16 million.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Advanced Materials: $122 million compared to the $130.75 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Chemical Intermediates: $43 million versus $30.71 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Other: -$41 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of -$41.67 million.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Fibers: $112 million compared to the $111.17 million average estimate based on five analysts.
Shares of Eastman Chemical have returned -4.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

