Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Quaker Chemical (KWR) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2024, Quaker Chemical (KWR - Free Report) reported revenue of $462.27 million, down 5.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.89, compared to $2.05 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.31% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $468.39 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.04, the EPS surprise was -7.35%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Quaker Chemical performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenue- Asia/Pacific: $107.86 million versus $105.70 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.6% change.
  • Geographic Revenue- Americas: $220.28 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $224.05 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.4%.
  • Geographic Revenue- EMEA: $134.14 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $136.39 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.9%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Quaker Chemical here>>>

Shares of Quaker Chemical have returned -5.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Quaker Houghton (KWR) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise