CNO (CNO) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2024, CNO Financial (CNO - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.13 billion, up 19.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.11, compared to $0.88 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +21.69% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $927.27 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.84, the EPS surprise was +32.14%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how CNO performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Insurance policy income: $645 million compared to the $637.43 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3% year over year.
  • Insurance Product Margin- Annuity: $91.10 million versus $58.17 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Insurance Product Margin- Life: $63.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $61.32 million.
  • Insurance Product Margin- Health: $127.80 million compared to the $125.65 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of CNO have returned +1.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

