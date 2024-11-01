Back to top

IQVIA (IQV) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, IQVIA Holdings (IQV - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.9 billion, up 4.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.84, compared to $2.49 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.11% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.85 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.81, the EPS surprise was +1.07%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how IQVIA performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Backlog: $31.1 billion compared to the $31.31 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- Technology & Analytics Solutions: $1.55 billion compared to the $1.49 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.6% year over year.
  • Revenues- Research & Development Solution: $2.16 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.19 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.9%.
  • Revenues- Contract Sales & Medical Solutions: $180 million versus $176.87 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.6% change.
  • Segment Profit- Technology & Analytics Solution: $405 million versus $364.08 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Segment Profit- Contract Sales & Medical Solutions: $12 million compared to the $19.06 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Segment Profit- Research & Development Solutions: $405 million compared to the $517.57 million average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of IQVIA have returned -6.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

