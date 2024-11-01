Back to top

The Manitowoc Company (MTW) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW - Free Report) reported revenue of $524.8 million, up 0.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.08, compared to $0.22 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.73% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $520.98 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.10, the EPS surprise was -180.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how The Manitowoc Company performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Americas: $287.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $306.17 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.7%.
  • Net Sales- MEAP: $110.90 million versus $76.43 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.6% change.
  • Net Sales- EURAF: $126.80 million compared to the $138.39 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -15.8% year over year.
Shares of The Manitowoc Company have returned +9.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

