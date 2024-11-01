BJ's Restaurants Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Stock Falls

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. ( BJRI Quick Quote BJRI - Free Report) reported third-quarter fiscal 2024 results, with earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues beating the same. The top and bottom lines increased on a year-over-year basis. Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.
Following the results, the company shares fell 5% during the post-market trading session on Oct. 31. Negative investor sentiments were witnessed as the company reported that it had not fully leveraged its traffic growth due to higher-than-anticipated restaurant costs. Consequently, its restaurant-level operating margin (in percentage terms) declined from the prior year's quarter levels.
BJRI’s Q3 Earnings & Revenues
In the quarter under review, the company reported an adjusted loss per share of 13 cents, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of 3 cents. In the year-ago quarter, it recorded an adjusted loss per share of 16 cents.
Total revenues of $325.7 million beat the consensus mark by 0.04%. The top line inched up 2.2% year over year. The upside was backed by strong guest traffic and Pizookie Meal Deal performance.
Comparable restaurant sales increased 1.7% year over year compared with a 0.4% rise reported in the prior-year quarter. Our model predicted the metric to increase by 1.9% from the year-ago levels. Expenses & Operating Margins
During the quarter under review, labor costs — as a percentage of sales — were 37.1%, flat year over year. Our estimate was 36.7%.
Occupancy and operating costs (as a percentage of sales) were 24.7% compared with 25.1% reported in the year-ago quarter. We estimated the metric to be 24.7%. General and administrative expenses (as a percentage of sales) of 6.4% increased by 30 bps on a year-over-year basis. Our prediction was 6.2%. Restaurant-level operating margin was 11.7%, compared with 11.9% reported in the year-earlier quarter. We estimated the metric to be 12.5%. Balance Sheet
As of Oct. 1, 2024, cash and cash equivalents totaled $18.4 million, compared with $29.1 million as of fiscal 2023 end. Total debt amounted to $66.5 million compared with $68 million in fiscal 2023 end.
BJRI’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks
BJ's Restaurants currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector include Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. ( CMG Quick Quote CMG - Free Report) , Shake Shack Inc. ( SHAK Quick Quote SHAK - Free Report) and Yum China Holdings, Inc. ( YUMC Quick Quote YUMC - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Chipotle has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.8%, on average. The stock has gained 37% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMG’s 2024 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicate 14.9% and 22.2% growth, respectively, from the year-earlier actuals.
Shake Shack has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.3%, on average. SHAK’s shares have risen 115.4% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SHAK’s 2024 sales and EPS indicate 14.1% and 100% growth, respectively, from the year-earlier actuals. Yum China has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 26.6%, on average. YUMC’s shares have risen 4% so far this year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for YUMC’s 2024 sales and EPS indicate 4.5% and 11.5% growth, respectively, from the prior-year figures.
Image: Bigstock
