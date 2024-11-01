See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio
It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.
The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.
Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.
Fidelity Magellan(FMAGX - Free Report) : 0.49% expense ratio and 0.46% management fee. FMAGX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. With annual returns of 16.14% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.
Oppenheimer SteelPath MLP Income Y(MLPZX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 1.12%. Management fee: 0.95%. MLPZX is a Sector - Energy fund, which are comprised of various changing and hugely important industries throughout the massive global energy sector. This fund has managed to produce a robust 13.82% over the last five years.
Neuberger Berman Genesis Institutional(NBGIX - Free Report) : 0.84% expense ratio and 0.81% management fee. NBGIX is a Small Cap Value fund, and these funds are known for investing in companies with market caps under $2 billion. With a five-year annual return of 10.6%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.