PTC Inc. (PTC) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates
Wall Street analysts forecast that PTC Inc. (PTC - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $1.43 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 19.2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $620.49 million, exhibiting an increase of 13.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 1.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain PTC Inc. metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts expect 'Revenue- Recurring Revenue' to come in at $583.02 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +16.5%.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Professional Services' stands at $33.66 million. The estimate suggests a change of -11.8% year over year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Total Software (License+Support & cloud services)' will reach $589.88 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +16%.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Perpetual License' will reach $6.86 million. The estimate indicates a change of -16.6% from the prior-year quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'ARR as reported' at $2.22 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.98 billion.
Shares of PTC Inc. have demonstrated returns of +4.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), PTC is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>