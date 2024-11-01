We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Gear Up for AppLovin (APP) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that AppLovin (APP - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $0.95 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 216.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.13 billion, exhibiting an increase of 30.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 1.9% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some AppLovin metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Software Platform' will likely reach $763.44 million. The estimate points to a change of +51.3% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Apps' to reach $367.72 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.2% from the prior-year quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- In-App Purchase' of $248.93 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.7%.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- In-App Advertising' should arrive at $118.21 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.1% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Average Revenue Per Monthly Active Payer' stands at $52.24. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $46 in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts expect 'Segment Adjusted EBITDA- Apps' to come in at $83.17 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $55.17 million.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Segment Adjusted EBITDA- Software Platform' will reach $559.26 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $364.12 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for AppLovin here>>>
Over the past month, AppLovin shares have recorded returns of +25.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), APP will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>