We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Countdown to Tenaris (TS) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS
Analysts on Wall Street project that Tenaris S.A. (TS - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.63 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 30.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $2.74 billion, declining 15.4% from the same quarter last year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 6.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Tenaris metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Others' should come in at $231.54 million. The estimate suggests a change of +61.9% year over year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Tubes' at $2.55 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -17.6%.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Tubes Sales volume - Seamless' will reach 713.79 Kmt. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 744 Kmt.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Tubes Sales volume' should arrive at 897.08 Kmt. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 913 Kmt.
Analysts expect 'Tubes Sales volume - Welded' to come in at 183.30 Kmt. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 169 Kmt.
View all Key Company Metrics for Tenaris here>>>
Shares of Tenaris have demonstrated returns of +1.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TS is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>