Countdown to Nutrien (NTR) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Nutrien (
NTR Quick Quote NTR - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.46 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 31.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $5.4 billion, declining 4.1% from the same quarter last year.
The current level reflects a downward revision of 9.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Nutrien metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Sales- Retail Total' will reach $3.30 billion. The estimate points to a change of -5.5% from the year-ago quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Sales- Nitrogen' of $932.20 million. The estimate points to a change of +12.6% from the year-ago quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Sales- Potash' should come in at $948.20 million. The estimate indicates a change of -14.6% from the prior-year quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Sales- Phosphate' should arrive at $484.64 million. The estimate indicates a change of -6.1% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Tonnes Sold - Potash - Total' to reach 3,572.55 KTon. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3,895 KTon in the same quarter last year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Tonnes Sold - Nitrogen' will likely reach 2,604.97 KTon. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2,387 KTon in the same quarter last year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Crop Nutrients Sales Volumes in tonnes - Total' will reach 2,229.59 KTon. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,998 KTon.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Crop Nutrients Sales Volumes in tonnes - International' reaching 902.06 KTon. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 880 KTon.
Analysts expect 'Crop Nutrients Sales Volumes in tonnes - North America' to come in at 1,327.53 KTon. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,118 KTon in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts predict that the 'Average Selling Price per Tonne - Nitrogen - Solutions, nitrates and sulphates' will reach 223.55 $/Ton. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 205 $/Ton in the same quarter of the previous year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Tonnes Sold - Phosphate' at 663.43 KTon. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 664 KTon.
The consensus estimate for 'Tonnes Sold - Potash - North America' stands at 1,319.51 KTon. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,674 KTon.
View all Key Company Metrics for Nutrien here>>> Over the past month, Nutrien shares have recorded returns of -4.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), NTR will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>
Image: Bigstock
Countdown to Nutrien (NTR) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS
Analysts on Wall Street project that Nutrien (NTR - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.46 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 31.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $5.4 billion, declining 4.1% from the same quarter last year.
The current level reflects a downward revision of 9.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Nutrien metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Sales- Retail Total' will reach $3.30 billion. The estimate points to a change of -5.5% from the year-ago quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Sales- Nitrogen' of $932.20 million. The estimate points to a change of +12.6% from the year-ago quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Sales- Potash' should come in at $948.20 million. The estimate indicates a change of -14.6% from the prior-year quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Sales- Phosphate' should arrive at $484.64 million. The estimate indicates a change of -6.1% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Tonnes Sold - Potash - Total' to reach 3,572.55 KTon. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3,895 KTon in the same quarter last year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Tonnes Sold - Nitrogen' will likely reach 2,604.97 KTon. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2,387 KTon in the same quarter last year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Crop Nutrients Sales Volumes in tonnes - Total' will reach 2,229.59 KTon. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,998 KTon.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Crop Nutrients Sales Volumes in tonnes - International' reaching 902.06 KTon. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 880 KTon.
Analysts expect 'Crop Nutrients Sales Volumes in tonnes - North America' to come in at 1,327.53 KTon. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,118 KTon in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts predict that the 'Average Selling Price per Tonne - Nitrogen - Solutions, nitrates and sulphates' will reach 223.55 $/Ton. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 205 $/Ton in the same quarter of the previous year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Tonnes Sold - Phosphate' at 663.43 KTon. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 664 KTon.
The consensus estimate for 'Tonnes Sold - Potash - North America' stands at 1,319.51 KTon. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,674 KTon.
View all Key Company Metrics for Nutrien here>>>
Over the past month, Nutrien shares have recorded returns of -4.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), NTR will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>