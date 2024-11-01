We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
AMC Entertainment (AMC) Q3 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates
The upcoming report from AMC Entertainment (AMC - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly loss of $0.07 per share, indicating an increase of 22.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.33 billion, representing a decrease of 5.7% year over year.
The current level reflects a downward revision of 11.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain AMC Entertainment metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Food and beverage' will reach $457.23 million. The estimate suggests a change of -5.3% year over year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Other theatre' will likely reach $118.75 million. The estimate indicates a change of -5.4% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Admissions' reaching $749.93 million. The estimate points to a change of -6% from the year-ago quarter.
Over the past month, AMC Entertainment shares have recorded returns of -0.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AMC will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.