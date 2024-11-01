Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Nov 1, 2024

  • MetLife, Inc. ((MET - Free Report) ) shares fell 5.7% after reporting third-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.93 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.16 per share.
  • Shares of The Cigna Group ((CI - Free Report) ) rose 0.6% after reporting third-quarter 2024 earnings of $7.51 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.22 per share.
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Company ((BMY - Free Report) ) shares climbed 5.9% after reporting third-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.80 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.49 per share.
  • Altria Group, Inc. ((MO - Free Report) ) shares rose 7.8% after reporting third-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.38 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.36 per share.

