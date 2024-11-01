Back to top

DigitalBridge (DBRG) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

DigitalBridge (DBRG - Free Report) reported $76.13 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 84%. EPS of $0.06 for the same period compares to $0.20 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -23.64% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $99.69 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.15, the EPS surprise was -60.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how DigitalBridge performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Fee Earning Equity Under Management (FEEUM): $34.09 billion compared to the $33.78 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- Fee revenue: $76.58 million compared to the $85.99 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.4% year over year.
  • Revenues- Principal investment income (loss): $9.96 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $9.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -44.5%.
  • Revenues- Other income: $5.39 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.17 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -50.8%.
Shares of DigitalBridge have returned +7.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

