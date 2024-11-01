Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Magna (MGA) Q3 Earnings

For the quarter ended September 2024, Magna (MGA - Free Report) reported revenue of $10.28 billion, down 3.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.28, compared to $1.46 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.57 billion, representing a surprise of -2.73%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -13.51%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.48.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Magna performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales- Body Exteriors & Structures: $4.04 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $4.32 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.3%.
  • Sales- Power & Vision: $3.84 billion versus $3.83 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.5% change.
  • Sales- Complete Vehicles: $1.16 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.13 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.2%.
  • Sales- Corporate and Other: -$133 million versus -$143.33 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.4% change.
  • Sales- Seating Systems: $1.38 billion compared to the $1.44 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.8% year over year.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Body Exteriors & Structures: $273 million compared to the $345.33 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Power & Vision: $279 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $228.09 million.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Seating Systems: $51 million compared to the $54.31 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Complete Vehicles: $27 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $8.98 million.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Corporate & Other: -$36 million compared to the -$9.22 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Magna have returned -2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

