Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About fuboTV (FUBO) Q3 Earnings

For the quarter ended September 2024, fuboTV Inc. (FUBO - Free Report) reported revenue of $386.21 million, up 20.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.08, compared to -$0.22 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $377.62 million, representing a surprise of +2.27%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +33.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.12.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how fuboTV performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Paid Subscribers - Rest of World streaming: 378,000 versus 399,500 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Paid Subscribers - North America: 1,613,000 versus 1,617,500 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Advertising: $27.05 million compared to the $29.30 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.6% year over year.
  • Revenues- Subscription: $356.58 million versus $347.57 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +23.1% change.
  • Revenues- Other: $2.58 million compared to the $1.48 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +258.1% year over year.
Shares of fuboTV have returned +20% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

