Back to top

Image: Bigstock

nVent (NVT) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2024, nVent Electric (NVT - Free Report) reported revenue of $782 million, down 8.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.84, compared to $0.84 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $935.89 million, representing a surprise of -16.44%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.70%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.81.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how nVent performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Electrical & Fastening Solutions: $304.90 million versus $306.47 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1% change.
  • Net Sales- Enclosures: $477.10 million compared to the $479.33 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.5% year over year.
  • Segment income (loss)- Enclosures: $104.40 million compared to the $106.91 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Segment income (loss)- Electrical & Fastening Solutions: $92.60 million compared to the $97.32 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Segment income (loss)- Other: -$28.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$24.55 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for nVent here>>>

Shares of nVent have returned +10.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


nVent Electric PLC (NVT) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise