Back to top

Image: Bigstock

AdvanSix (ASIX) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2024, AdvanSix (ASIX - Free Report) reported revenue of $398.19 million, up 23.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.88, compared to -$0.36 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +11.33% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $357.65 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.66, the EPS surprise was +33.33%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how AdvanSix performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales- Nylon: $93.69 million compared to the $97.51 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.9% year over year.
  • Sales- Ammonium Sulfate: $107.67 million versus $87.15 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +27.3% change.
  • Sales- Chemical Intermediates: $120.49 million versus $103.75 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +44.4% change.
  • Sales- Caprolactam: $76.34 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $79 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11%.
View all Key Company Metrics for AdvanSix here>>>

Shares of AdvanSix have returned -9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


AdvanSix (ASIX) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise