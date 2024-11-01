Ares Management (ARES) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Ares Management (
ARES Quick Quote ARES - Free Report) reported $802.95 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 17.9%. EPS of $0.95 for the same period compares to $0.83 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.68% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $833.58 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.94, the EPS surprise was +1.06%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Ares Management performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
FPAUM Rollforward - Ending Balance - Total: $286.80 billion compared to the $289.53 billion average estimate based on three analysts. FPAUM Rollforward - Ending Balance - Credit Group: $205.24 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $206.77 billion. FPAUM Rollforward - Ending Balance - Private Equity Group: $12.28 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $12.87 billion. FPAUM Rollforward - Ending Balance - Real Assets Group: $43.11 billion compared to the $43.48 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Financial Details Segments- Other fees: $23.58 million versus $24.73 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.4% change. Financial Details Segments- Fee related performance revenues: $44.27 million versus $10.01 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1901.3% change. Financial Details Segments- Management fees: $757.26 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $756.11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.7%. Financial Details Segments- Performance income-realized: $22.11 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $28.78 million. Realized Income- Secondaries Group: $25.66 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $27.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.3%. Realized Income- Real Assets Group: $62.02 million versus $54.94 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20% change. Realized Income- Private Equity Group: $12.30 million compared to the $21.70 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -38.5% year over year. Realized Income- Credit Group: $391.81 million compared to the $395.59 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +26.5% year over year.
Shares of Ares Management have returned +6.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
- FPAUM Rollforward - Ending Balance - Total: $286.80 billion compared to the $289.53 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
- FPAUM Rollforward - Ending Balance - Credit Group: $205.24 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $206.77 billion.
- FPAUM Rollforward - Ending Balance - Private Equity Group: $12.28 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $12.87 billion.
- FPAUM Rollforward - Ending Balance - Real Assets Group: $43.11 billion compared to the $43.48 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
- Financial Details Segments- Other fees: $23.58 million versus $24.73 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.4% change.
- Financial Details Segments- Fee related performance revenues: $44.27 million versus $10.01 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1901.3% change.
- Financial Details Segments- Management fees: $757.26 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $756.11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.7%.
- Financial Details Segments- Performance income-realized: $22.11 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $28.78 million.
- Realized Income- Secondaries Group: $25.66 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $27.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.3%.
- Realized Income- Real Assets Group: $62.02 million versus $54.94 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20% change.
- Realized Income- Private Equity Group: $12.30 million compared to the $21.70 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -38.5% year over year.
- Realized Income- Credit Group: $391.81 million compared to the $395.59 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +26.5% year over year.
Shares of Ares Management have returned +6.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.