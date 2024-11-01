We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Anheuser-Busch Inbev (BUD) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Anheuser-Busch Inbev (BUD - Free Report) reported $15.05 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.4%. EPS of $0.98 for the same period compares to $0.86 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.84% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.65 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.90, the EPS surprise was +8.89%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Anheuser-Busch Inbev performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Anheuser-Busch Inbev here>>>
- Volume in Hectoliters - Middle America: 37,107 KhL versus the four-analyst average estimate of 38,559.78 KhL.
- Volume in Hectoliters - South America: 39,502 KhL versus the four-analyst average estimate of 40,328.32 KhL.
- Volume in Hectoliters - EMEA: 24,039 KhL compared to the 23,985.25 KhL average estimate based on four analysts.
- AB InBev Worldwide - Total Volume: 148,039 KhL compared to the 151,636.8 KhL average estimate based on four analysts.
- Volume in Hectoliters - Asia Pacific: 24,514 KhL versus 25,853.54 KhL estimated by four analysts on average.
- Volume in Hectoliters - North America: 22,764 KhL versus 22,782.81 KhL estimated by four analysts on average.
- Volume in Hectoliters - Global Export and Holding Companies: 112 KhL compared to the 136.07 KhL average estimate based on three analysts.
- Revenue- South America: $2.93 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.04 billion.
- Revenue- Middle Americas: $4.10 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $4.46 billion.
- Revenue- North America: $3.87 billion versus $3.89 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
- Revenue- Asia Pacific: $1.69 billion compared to the $1.82 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
- Revenue- Global Export & Holding Companies: $102 million compared to the $127.34 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Anheuser-Busch Inbev have returned -10.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.