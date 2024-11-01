Back to top

Anheuser-Busch Inbev (BUD) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Anheuser-Busch Inbev (BUD - Free Report) reported $15.05 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.4%. EPS of $0.98 for the same period compares to $0.86 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.84% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.65 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.90, the EPS surprise was +8.89%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Anheuser-Busch Inbev performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Volume in Hectoliters - Middle America: 37,107 KhL versus the four-analyst average estimate of 38,559.78 KhL.
  • Volume in Hectoliters - South America: 39,502 KhL versus the four-analyst average estimate of 40,328.32 KhL.
  • Volume in Hectoliters - EMEA: 24,039 KhL compared to the 23,985.25 KhL average estimate based on four analysts.
  • AB InBev Worldwide - Total Volume: 148,039 KhL compared to the 151,636.8 KhL average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Volume in Hectoliters - Asia Pacific: 24,514 KhL versus 25,853.54 KhL estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Volume in Hectoliters - North America: 22,764 KhL versus 22,782.81 KhL estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Volume in Hectoliters - Global Export and Holding Companies: 112 KhL compared to the 136.07 KhL average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue- South America: $2.93 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.04 billion.
  • Revenue- Middle Americas: $4.10 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $4.46 billion.
  • Revenue- North America: $3.87 billion versus $3.89 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Asia Pacific: $1.69 billion compared to the $1.82 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Revenue- Global Export & Holding Companies: $102 million compared to the $127.34 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Anheuser-Busch Inbev have returned -10.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

