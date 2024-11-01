CBOE Global (
CBOE (CBOE) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
CBOE Global (CBOE - Free Report) reported $532 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.7%. EPS of $2.22 for the same period compares to $2.06 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $528.81 million, representing a surprise of +0.60%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.37%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.19.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how CBOE performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Average Revenue Per Contract by Product - Futures: $1.77 versus $1.78 estimated by six analysts on average.
- Average Daily Volume by company Options - Multi-listed options: 10.66 million compared to the 10.84 million average estimate based on six analysts.
- Average daily volume - Total company Options: 14.88 million compared to the 14.97 million average estimate based on six analysts.
- Average Revenue Per Contract by Product - Options - Index options: $0.89 versus $0.90 estimated by six analysts on average.
- Revenues- Market data fees: $73.50 million compared to the $76.73 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.1% year over year.
- Revenues- Access and capacity fees: $94.20 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $93.37 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.4%.
- Revenues- Other revenue: $23.10 million compared to the $25.58 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22.2% year over year.
- Revenues- Net transaction and clearing fees: $390.90 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $392.17 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16%.
- Revenues- Regulatory fees: $139 million versus $69.18 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +195.7% change.
- Revenues- Transaction and clearing fees: $725.90 million compared to the $742.27 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7% year over year.
- Revenues- Futures- Transaction and clearing fees: $31.70 million compared to the $30.61 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +24.8% year over year.
- Revenues- Global FX- Transaction and Clearing Fees: $17.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $17.24 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.5%.
Shares of CBOE have returned +1.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.