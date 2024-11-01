Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Fox Factory Holding (FOXF) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Fox Factory Holding (FOXF - Free Report) reported $359.12 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.5%. EPS of $0.35 for the same period compares to $1.05 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $366.51 million, representing a surprise of -2.02%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -16.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.42.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Fox Factory Holding performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Aftermarket Applications Group: $100.28 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $115.80 million.
  • Net Sales- Powered Vehicles Group: $109.34 million versus $113.95 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.2% change.
  • Net Sales- Specialty Sports Group: $149.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $140.80 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +107.6%.
Shares of Fox Factory Holding have returned -8.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

