ICF (ICFI) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2024, ICF International (ICFI - Free Report) reported revenue of $517 million, up 3.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.13, compared to $1.81 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $532.49 million, representing a surprise of -2.91%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +17.68%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.81.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how ICF performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue by Client Type- Government- US Federal government: $282.02 million compared to the $296.05 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue by Client Type- Government- US State & Local government: $78.88 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $82.46 million.
  • Revenue by Client Type- Commercial: $129.22 million versus $126.06 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue by Client Type- Government: $387.78 million versus $405.27 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue by Client Type- Government- International government: $26.87 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $26.76 million.
Shares of ICF have returned +2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

