Madison Square Garden (MSGS) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, Madison Square Garden (MSGS - Free Report) reported revenue of $53.31 million, up 23.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.31, compared to -$0.79 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $44.13 million, representing a surprise of +20.79%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +64.77%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.88.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Madison Square Garden performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total revenues from contracts with customers- Event-related: $6.09 million versus $5.98 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.5% change.
  • Total revenues from contracts with customers- League distributions and other: $34.68 million versus $25.22 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +40.5% change.
  • Total revenues from contracts with customers- Sponsorship, signage and suite licenses: $5.19 million compared to the $5.52 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.4% year over year.
  • Total revenues from contracts with customers- Media rights: $7.35 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $7.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.9%.
Shares of Madison Square Garden have returned +4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

