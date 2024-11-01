Back to top

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR - Free Report) reported $286.52 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 14.8%. EPS of $0.43 for the same period compares to $0.55 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.34% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $277.28 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.42, the EPS surprise was +2.38%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Arbor Realty Trust performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Interest income: $286.52 million versus $277.28 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -14.9% change.
  • Other revenue- Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net: $18.64 million versus $18.56 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.1% change.
  • Other revenue- Mortgage servicing rights: $13.20 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $16.17 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.5%.
  • Other revenue- Servicing revenue, net: $31.14 million compared to the $31.50 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.2% year over year.
  • Other revenue- Other income: $2.54 million compared to the $2.03 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.31 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $0.31.
View all Key Company Metrics for Arbor Realty Trust here>>>

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust have returned -2.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

