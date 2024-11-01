Back to top

Kraft Heinz (KHC) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates (revised)

For the quarter ended September 2024, Kraft Heinz (KHC - Free Report) reported revenue of $6.38 billion, down 2.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.75, compared to $0.72 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.41 billion, representing a surprise of -0.38%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.35%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.74.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Kraft Heinz performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Revenues- International: $882 million compared to the $869.96 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -44% year over year.
  • Net Revenues- North America: $4.83 billion versus $4.86 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.4% change.
  • Net sales-Emerging Markets: $675 million compared to the $713.72 million average estimate based on four analysts.

Shares of Kraft Heinz have returned -1.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

(NOTE: We are reissuing this article to correct an inaccuracy. The original version, released October 30. 2024, should no longer be relied upon.)


