Xerox Holdings Stock Declines 4% Since Q3 Earnings Miss

Xerox Holdings Corporation ’s ( XRX Quick Quote XRX - Free Report) stock has declined 4% since the company’s second-quarter 2024 results. This downward trajectory can be attributed to dismal quarterly performance and weak guidance. See Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.
Third-quarter adjusted EPS of 25 cents missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 52.8% and declined 45.7% year over year. Total revenues of $1.53 billion missed the consensus mark by 3.6% and decreased 7.5% year over year on a reported basis. Revenues declined 7.3% on a constant-currency (CC) basis.
Xerox lowered its 2024 revenue guidance from 5% to 6% decline to a decline of around 10% at constant currency. The adjusted operating margin expectation has been lowered from at least 6.5% to around 5%. The company now expects free cash flow to be $450 to $500 million compared with the previous anticipation of at least $550 million.
Q3 Revenue Details for XRX
Post-sale revenues came in at $1.19 billion, down 6.1% year over year on a reported basis and 5.7% at cc, lagging our estimate of $1.3 billion. Equipment sales declined 12.2% year over year on a reported basis and at cc to $339 million, surpassing our estimate of $330.3 million.
The Print and Other segment’s revenues totaled $1.46 billion, down 7.5% year over year and lagging our estimate of $1.55 billion. Xerox Financial Services revenues totaled $88 million, down 10.2% year over year and lagging our estimate of $96.4 million.
Sales revenues totaled $588 million, down 8.7% year over year on a reported basis and 8.3% at cc. Services, maintenance and rental revenues totaled $902 million, down 6.2% year over year on a reported basis and 6.1% at cc. Financing revenues of $38 million decreased 17.4% year over year on a reported basis and 17.6% at cc.
XRX’s Operating Performance
Adjusted operating income came in at $85 million, up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Adjusted operating margin was 5.2%, up 110 basis points year over year.
XRX’s Key Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Figures
Xerox exited the quarter with a cash and cash equivalent balance of $521 billion compared with $485 million at the end of the prior quarter. The company’s operating cash flow and free cash flow were $116 million and $107 million, respectively, in the quarter.
XRX currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
You can see
Recent Earnings Snapshots Omnicom ( OMC Quick Quote OMC - Free Report) reported impressive third-quarter 2024 results, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
OMC’s earnings of $2 per share beat the consensus estimate by 3.1% and increased 9.1% year over year. Total revenues of $3.9 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 2.3% and increased 8.5% year over year.
Equifax ( EFX Quick Quote EFX - Free Report) reported mixed third-quarter 2024 results, wherein earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate while revenues missed the same.
EFX’s adjusted earnings were $1.8 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a slight margin and increasing 5.1% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $1.4 billion missed the consensus estimate by a slight margin but increased 9.3% from the year-ago quarter.
Republic Services, Inc. ( RSG Quick Quote RSG - Free Report) reported mixed third-quarter 2024 results.
RSG’s earnings per share of $1.8 outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.7% and grew 17.5% from the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $4.1 billion missed the consensus mark by a slight margin, while it increased 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Image: Bigstock
