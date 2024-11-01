Back to top

WEC Energy (WEC) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

WEC Energy Group (WEC - Free Report) reported $1.86 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 4.8%. EPS of $0.82 for the same period compares to $1.00 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.93 billion, representing a surprise of -3.50%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +17.14%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.70.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how WEC Energy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Electric Sales Volumes -Total retail: 9,974 GWh compared to the 9,375.35 GWh average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Operating Revenues- Regulated Utility Operations-Wisconsin: $1.59 billion compared to the $1.63 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2% year over year.
  • Operating Revenues- Regulated Utility Operations-Illinois: $173.60 million versus $222.52 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -28.7% change.
  • Corporate other and eliminations (Corporate and other + Reconciling eliminations): -$116.20 million versus -$119.13 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Operating Revenues- Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure: $163.10 million versus $165.30 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.1% change.
  • Operating Revenues- Regulated Utility Operations-Other States: $53 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.3%.
Shares of WEC Energy have returned -0.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

